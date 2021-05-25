UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southgate Buys Time With Provisional Euro 2020 Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Southgate buys time with provisional Euro 2020 squad

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Uncapped defenders Ben Godfrey and Ben White were among the provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 named by England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.

Southgate has a week before he has to trim his squad to 26 for the finals which start on June 11.

The England boss will hope to avoid any injuries, with 12 of the provisional squad involved in European finals this week.

Manchester United take on Villarreal for the Europa League on Wednesday before Manchester City and Chelsea face off in an all-English Champions League final on Saturday.

United and Liverpool captains Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson as well as Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips are all included in Southgate's squad despite injury doubts.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is among four right-backs amid speculation he is set to miss out on the final squad despite a return to form in the final weeks of the season.

England face Austria on June 2 and Romania four days later in pre-tournament friendlies at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

The Three Lions begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on June 13 before facing Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D.

Provisional England squad in full: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United) Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ben Chilwell, Reece James (Chelsea), John Stones, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Conor Coady (Wolves) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Ben White (Brighton)Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Sheffield Middlesbrough Brighton Leeds Riverside Bellingham Austria Czech Republic Romania Croatia Euro Manchester United June 2020 All Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Tottenham Borussia

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

15 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

23 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

32 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.