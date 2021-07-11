UrduPoint.com
Southgate Warns England Fans Not To Boo Italy Anthem In Euro Final

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Gareth Southgate has warned England fans not to boo Italy's national anthem before the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Around 60,000 England supporters will turn Wembley into a hostile environment for Italy as the Three Lions aim to win their first major title for 55 years.

The German, Danish and Scottish national anthems were all loudly jeered by England fans at Wembley earlier in the tournament.

England boss Southgate is keen to avoid a repeat, both out of respect for Italy and also because he believes it would fire up Roberto Mancini's team.

"It's important our fans always respect the opposition," Southgate said.

"We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires them more. I don't think it will help the team.

"We can intimidate the team booing during the game, but it is different for the anthem."

