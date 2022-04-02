UrduPoint.com

Southgate Wary Of Lack Of Preparation Time Despite Kind World Cup Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Doha, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate is wary of the little time he will have to prepare his squad for the 2022 World Cup despite a kind draw for the group stages on Friday.

The Three Lions will face Iran on the opening day of the tournament in Qatar on November 21, just eight days after the final Premier League games before the international break for the World Cup begins.

England will also face the USA and potentially a British derby against Scotland or Wales should either of those sides see off Ukraine in a playoff.

The playoff semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine has been delayed until June due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The first two are obviously teams we've not played for quite a while," Southgate told the BBC.

"The third is a total unknown but obviously throws up a possible British derby, we know what they are all about and had plenty of them.

"For us, we're in on day one so it's quite clear now what our programme looks like for the end of the Premier League season and getting out here as quickly as possible."

