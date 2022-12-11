UrduPoint.com

Southgate 'will Take Time' To Consider Future After World Cup Exit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Southgate 'will take time' to consider future after World Cup exit

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Gareth Southgate said he would take his time before he makes a decision over his future as England coach after the bitter disappointment of their World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

Defending champions France won 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium, with England captain Harry Kane blazing over from the penalty spot when handed a chance to equalise late in the game, having earlier scored from the spot.

England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of last year's European Championship but their long wait for a major trophy will now stretch beyond 56 years.

Southgate said he would now have to take stock.

"Whenever I've finished these tournaments I've needed time to make correct decisions because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous so I want to make the right decision, whenever that is, for the team, for England, for the FA," he said in the early hours of Sunday.

"And I've got to be sure that whatever decision I make is the right one and I think it's right to take a bit of time to do that because I know in the past how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments."

