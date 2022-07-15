Southwest Europe swelters as wildfires burn

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Thousands of firefighters on Friday battled wildfires in France, Portugal and Spain in the face of scorching heatwaves as Britain braced for "extreme" heat in the coming days.

Swathes of southwest Europe are enduring their second heatwave in weeks as scientists say such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

In Portugal, five regions in the centre and north were on red heatwave alert on Friday and nearly the entire country remained on wildfire alert as more than 2,000 firefighters tackled four blazes.

As of late Thursday, the fires had killed one person and injured around 60.

Nearly 900 people had been evacuated and several dozen homes damaged or destroyed, Portuguese authorities said.

Wildfires have destroyed 30,000 hectares (75,000 acres) of land this year, the largest area since the fires of 2017, in which around 100 people died.

Just over the border in Spain, a fire broke out on Thursday near the Monfrague National Park, a protected area renowned for its wildlife.

Extremadura, where the park is located, has seen thousands of hectares burned this week.

In southwestern France, flames have destroyed more than 7,000 hectares since Tuesday and forced the evacuation of 10,000 people.