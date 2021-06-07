Soybean futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery gained 58 Yuan (about 9.

07 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,909 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 176,421 lots, with a turnover of 10.42 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.