Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2022 delivery gained 81 Yuan (about 12.02 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,972 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 141,271 lots, with a turnover of about 8.3 billion yuan.