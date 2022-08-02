Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN,Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2022 delivery gained 63 Yuan (about 9.34 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,255 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 161,902 lots, with a turnover of about 9.88 billion yuan.