Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery gained 7 Yuan (about 1.02 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,177 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 75,040 lots, with a turnover of about 3.89 billion yuan.