Soybean Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DALIAN, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery gained 113 Yuan (about 16.81 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,442 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 161,002 lots, with a turnover of about 8.7 billion yuan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

