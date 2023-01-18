Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :-- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery gained 74 Yuan (about 10.

95 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,477 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 110,046 lots, with a turnover of about 6.01 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.