Soybean Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :--:No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Sunday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery gained 18 Yuan (about 2.68 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,340 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 85,916 lots, with a turnover of about 4.58 billion yuan.

