UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :-- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for July 2023 delivery gained 3 Yuan (about 44 U.S. cents) to close at 4,931 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 158,264 lots, with a turnover of about 7.77 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange July Billion

Recent Stories

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

4 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.