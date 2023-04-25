Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :-- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for July 2023 delivery gained 3 Yuan (about 44 U.S. cents) to close at 4,931 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 158,264 lots, with a turnover of about 7.77 billion yuan.