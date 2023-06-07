Soybean futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for July 2023 delivery gained 60 Yuan (about 8.

43 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,066 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 203,794 lots, with a turnover of about 10.17 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.