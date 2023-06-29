Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2023 delivery gained 69 Yuan (about 9.

56 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,152 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 256,969 lots, with a turnover of about 13.11 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

