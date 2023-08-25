Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :-- No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for November 2023 delivery gained 70 Yuan (about 9.

74 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,274 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 206,477 lots, with a turnover of about 10.81 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.