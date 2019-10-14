UrduPoint.com
Soybean Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

Soybean futures close higher

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 Soybean contract for January 2020 delivery gained 16 Yuan (2.

26 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,434 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 141,960 lots, with a turnover of 4.9 billion yuan. China is the world's largest soybean importer.

