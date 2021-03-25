UrduPoint.com
Soybean Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2021 delivery dipped 39 Yuan (about 5.97 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 5,802 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 118,582 lots, with a turnover of 10.18 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

