UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :No. 1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No. 1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 18 Yuan (about 2.

8 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,192 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of five listed No. 1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 139,985 lots, with a turnover of 8.68 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange September Billion

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cance ..

44 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Russian Intelligence's Dialogue With ..

46 seconds ago

Syrian Kurds in Need of Vaccines, Aid to Fight COV ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.