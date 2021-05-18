Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :No. 1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No. 1 Soybean contract for September 2021 delivery dipped 18 Yuan (about 2.

8 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,192 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of five listed No. 1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 139,985 lots, with a turnover of 8.68 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.