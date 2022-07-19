Soybean futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 100 Yuan (about 14.83 U.

S. Dollars) to close at 5,741 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 127,717 lots, with a turnover of about 7.36 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.