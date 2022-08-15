UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 68 Yuan (about 10.1 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,190 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of five listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 122,608 lots, with a turnover of about 7.45 billion yuan.

