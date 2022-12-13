UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :-- No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery dipped 77 Yuan (about 11.

04 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,324 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 174,379 lots, with a turnover of about 9.47 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

