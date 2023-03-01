UrduPoint.com

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DALIAN, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for May 2023 delivery dipped 15 Yuan (about 2.16 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,580 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 116,404 lots, with a turnover of about 6.46 billion yuan.

