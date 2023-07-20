Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Published July 20, 2023

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2023 delivery dipped 38 Yuan (about 5.

32 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,087 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 255,567 lots, with a turnover of about 13 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

