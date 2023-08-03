Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2023 delivery dipped 14 Yuan (about 1.

96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,940 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 262,437 lots, with a turnover of about 12.88 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

Related Topics

World Exchange Dalian Commodity Exchange September Billion

Recent Stories

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

9 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

1 hour ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

6 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous