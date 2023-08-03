Soybean futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2023 delivery dipped 14 Yuan (about 1.

96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,940 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 262,437 lots, with a turnover of about 12.88 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.