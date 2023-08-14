Open Menu

Soybean Futures Close Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023

DALIAN, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) --:No.1 soybean futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No.1 soybean contract for September 2023 delivery dipped 19 Yuan (about 2.

65 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,057 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of six listed No.1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 237,422 lots, with a turnover of about 11.98 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.

