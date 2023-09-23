Soybean futures close lower

DALIAN, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) --:No. 1 soybean futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active No. 1 soybean contract for November 2023 delivery dipped 32 Yuan (about 4.

46 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,087 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of six listed No. 1 soybean futures contracts on the exchange was 193,496 lots, with a turnover of about 9.82 billion yuan.

China is the world's largest soybean importer.