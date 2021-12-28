S&P 500 ends at another record, extending Wall Street rally

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 ended at a second consecutive record Monday as investors continued to bet the latest surge in Covid-19 cases will cause only a limited economic hit.

The broad-based index jumped 1.4 percent to 4,791.19, concluding a strong session for Wall Street. Monday opened the historically strong seven-day post-Christmas stretch known on trading floors as the "Santa Claus rally."