S&P 500 Ends At Another Record, Extending Wall Street Rally
Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:20 AM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 ended at a second consecutive record Monday as investors continued to bet the latest surge in Covid-19 cases will cause only a limited economic hit.
The broad-based index jumped 1.4 percent to 4,791.19, concluding a strong session for Wall Street. Monday opened the historically strong seven-day post-Christmas stretch known on trading floors as the "Santa Claus rally."