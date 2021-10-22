S&P 500 Ends At Record As Earnings Extends Stock Market Rally
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:00 AM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 finished at a record Thursday following another round of mostly solid earnings from Tesla and others, even as weak IBM results weighed on the Dow.
The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.
3 percent to 4,549.78, its first record close since early September as Tesla, American Airlines and Union Pacific all climbed following earnings.
While the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced, the Dow closed essentially flat following a 9.5 percent dive by IBM.