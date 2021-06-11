UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P 500 Ends At Record As US Stocks Shrug Off Inflation Spike

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

S&P 500 ends at record as US stocks shrug off inflation spike

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record Thursday as markets took in stride data showing another spike in annual inflation last month.

The most broad-based of the major equity indices gained 0.5 percent to finish at 4,239.31 to overtake the prior record set May 7.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent to 34,466.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 14,020.33.

Related Topics

May Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

3 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

1 hour ago

32 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

1 hour ago

June 10 hottest day with record 45 degree centigra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.