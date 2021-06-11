S&P 500 ends at record as US stocks shrug off inflation spike

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record Thursday as markets took in stride data showing another spike in annual inflation last month.

The most broad-based of the major equity indices gained 0.5 percent to finish at 4,239.31 to overtake the prior record set May 7.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent to 34,466.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 14,020.33.