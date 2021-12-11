S&P 500 ends at record, shrugging off latest US inflation spike

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks concluded a strong week on a winning note Friday, with the S&P 500 rocketing to a fresh record despite the latest spike in US prices.

The broad-based S&P 500 piled on 0.9 percent to finish at 4,712.02, eclipsing a record from last month and scoring a weekly gain of nearly four percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.6 percent to close at 35,970.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 15,630.60.

The gains came despite the Labor Department report showing the consumer price index jumped 6.8 percent last month compared to November of last year, its biggest gain since June 1982, as prices for gasoline, used cars, food, rent and other items continued to climb.

Markets took the data in stride in spite of the eye-popping figure, in part because inflation was largely expected.

"As long as things happen inside of consensus, the market's had enough time to digest this," said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

And he noted that investors also are relieved that the latest Covid-19 strain appears less virulent than earlier variants.

Among individual stocks, Oracle surged 15.6 percent after the software giant's quarterly profits topped earnings expectations following a six percent rise in revenues to $10.4 billion.

Costco Wholesale also had a good day, winning 6.6 percent after reporting higher profits on a 16.7 percent jump in sales to $42.3 billion.