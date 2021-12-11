UrduPoint.com

S&P 500 Ends At Record, Shrugging Off Latest US Inflation Spike

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:10 AM

S&P 500 ends at record, shrugging off latest US inflation spike

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks concluded a strong week on a winning note Friday, with the S&P 500 rocketing to a fresh record despite the latest spike in US prices.

The broad-based S&P 500 piled on 0.9 percent to finish at 4,712.02, eclipsing a record from last month and scoring a weekly gain of nearly four percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.6 percent to close at 35,970.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 15,630.60.

The gains came despite the Labor Department report showing the consumer price index jumped 6.8 percent last month compared to November of last year, its biggest gain since June 1982, as prices for gasoline, used cars, food, rent and other items continued to climb.

Markets took the data in stride in spite of the eye-popping figure, in part because inflation was largely expected.

"As long as things happen inside of consensus, the market's had enough time to digest this," said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

And he noted that investors also are relieved that the latest Covid-19 strain appears less virulent than earlier variants.

Among individual stocks, Oracle surged 15.6 percent after the software giant's quarterly profits topped earnings expectations following a six percent rise in revenues to $10.4 billion.

Costco Wholesale also had a good day, winning 6.6 percent after reporting higher profits on a 16.7 percent jump in sales to $42.3 billion.

Related Topics

Rent Price June November Stocks Market From Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

9 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

9 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

9 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.