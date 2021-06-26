S&P 500 ends at record to conclude winning week for US stocks

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record Friday, concluding a strong bounce back week for Wall Street on easing worries about monetary policy uncertainty.

At the closing bell, the broad-based index stood at 4,280.

79, up 0.3 percent and a second straight record.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.7 percent to 34,435.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 14,360.39, snapping a streak of three straight records.