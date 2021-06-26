S&P 500 Ends At Record To Conclude Winning Week For US Stocks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 08:20 AM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record Friday, concluding a strong bounce back week for Wall Street on easing worries about monetary policy uncertainty.
At the closing bell, the broad-based index stood at 4,280.
79, up 0.3 percent and a second straight record.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.7 percent to 34,435.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 14,360.39, snapping a streak of three straight records.