S&P 500 Ends At Record, Up 0.8%, On US-China Trade Ceasefire

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:40 AM

New York, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The S&P 500 powered to a fresh record on Monday after the United States and China reached a ceasefire on further trade tariffs, although lingering questions about the agreement limited gains.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 was at 2,964.45, up 0.8 percent. That is about 10 points above the prior record but about 13 points below its peak earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5 percent to 26,718.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.1 percent to 8,091.45.

