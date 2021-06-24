UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P 500 Ends Lower After Flirting With Record

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

S&P 500 ends lower after flirting with record

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 ended slightly lower Wednesday after flirting with a record in a choppy session just before key earnings later in the week.

The broad-based index had edged above its all-time closing high during the session, but failed to hold the gains even as the Nasdaq eked out a second straight record.

"There seems to always be a little bit of a barrier" to new records, said TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan, who cited a dearth of major market news catalysts as a factor behind the directionless trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2 percent to 33,874.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,241.84, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 14,271.73, edging higher from Tuesday's all-time high.

New home sales were at 769,000 annualized in May, 5.

9 percent below April's downwardly revised rate and also lower than analysts had forecast, according to Commerce Department data.

Kinahan said earnings Thursday from Nike and FedEx should provide insights into consumer health, and personal income and spending data set for release on Friday should provide further details.

Thursday's Calendar also includes weekly jobless claims and durable goods orders.

Among individual companies, Southwest Airlines dropped one percent as it announced that Gary Kelly will step down as chief executive in early 2022 and become executive chairman, while longtime executive Robert Jordan will be the next CEO.

PVH rose 2.9 percent as it announced an agreement to sell several leading brand trademarks to Authentic Brands Group for $220 million. The transaction includes the Izod and Geoffrey Beene brands.

Related Topics

Gary April May Market Commerce From Agreement Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

8 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

8 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

8 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

8 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.