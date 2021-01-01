S&P 500 ends volatile 2020 at record, up 16% for year

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Jan1, 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks concluded a roller-coaster year on a high note Thursday, reflecting optimism about 2021 despite broad weakness in the real economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the three major indices finished at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 30,606.48, up 0.7 percent, and the S&P 500 at 3,756.07, up 0.6 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 12,888.28.

All three major indices scored significant gains for the year, with the S&P 500 up around 16 percent for all of 2020.