S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records As Dow Retreats

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as Dow retreats

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The S&P 500 on Tuesday notched its first closing record since February, joining the Nasdaq in scaling historic heights and underscoring the recovery from March lows amid the coronavirus.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.

2 percent at 3,389.78, eclipsing the prior all-time high by three points.

The Nasdaq jumped 0.7 percent to end at 11,210.84, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 percent to 27,777.59.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

