S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as virus fears recede

New York, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq surged to fresh records Wednesday following strong US jobs data and as markets continued to bet the coronavirus will not significantly crimp global growth.

At the closing bell, the broad-based S&P 500 was up 1.1 percent to 3,334.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4 percent to 9,508.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also had a good day, climbing 1.7 percent to 29,291.43, but falling a bit short of a record.