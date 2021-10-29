S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as Wall Street rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks powered to fresh records Thursday behind another round of strong results that offset disappointing third-quarter US economic growth figures.

The Nasdaq finished at 15,448.12, up 1.4 percent, an all-time high, while the broad-based S&P 500 jumped one percent to 4,596.42, its fourth record in the last week and half.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7 percent to 35,730.48.