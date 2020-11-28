UrduPoint.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records, Extending November Rally

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at records Friday as markets continued to look past rising coronavirus cases towards a better 2021 with likely Covid-19 vaccines.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the major indices, finishing up 0.

9 percent to 12,205.85, scoring a second straight record.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 3,638.35, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 percent to 29,910.37.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

