UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S&P 500, Nasdaq End At Records On US Infrastructure Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on US infrastructure deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records Thursday after US President Joe Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a large infrastructure package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.

0 percent at 34,196.82, with strong gains by industrial and financial companies.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,266.49, an all-time high, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 14,369.71, its third straight record.

Related Topics

Dow Jones

Recent Stories

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

39 minutes ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

1 hour ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

1 hour ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

1 hour ago

COVAX Open to All Approved COVID-19 Vaccines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.