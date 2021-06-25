S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on US infrastructure deal

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at fresh records Thursday after US President Joe Biden reached a deal with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on a large infrastructure package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.

0 percent at 34,196.82, with strong gains by industrial and financial companies.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to 4,266.49, an all-time high, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 14,369.71, its third straight record.