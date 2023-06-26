Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

SPA, APP collaboration for Hajj coverage landmark: Salman Dosari

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) ::Minister for Media, Salman Al-Dosari on Sunday termed the collaboration between Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) regarding Hajj coverage as a "landmark', saying it would be further expanded and strengthened.

The Minister, who visited Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Editorial Desk and Media Centre, established here at a local hotel to ensure comprehensive Hajj coverage, said APP is a premier and the largest news agency of Pakistan and expressed the hope the collaboration would be mutually benefited.

The Minister also visited Editorial Desk set up in Mina by the Ministry of Media. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Media established the Virtual Press Center (VPC) for Hajj season 2023 in an effort to provide comprehensive coverage of the annual pilgrimage, offer high-quality content, and facilitate the work of reporters.

The center will work as an electronic platform that will be providing virtual services for government agencies and news outlets covering the Hajj season.

The 900 registered reporters can benefit from the news reports, images, and videos downloaded on the platform and can participate in the virtual press conferences aired in several languages.

Reporters registered at the center can also submit their requests for interviews with officials, statistics on the Hajj season, or any inquiries.

