SPA camera flies over Makkah, captures spirituality on 29th night of Ramadan

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Cameras of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) accompanied the crowds of worshipers who flocked to the Grand Mosque to perform the Isha and Taraweeh prayers and attend the completion of the Holy Quran recitation on the 29th night of Ramadan, as the enormous numbers of worshippers filled the Grand Mosque's courtyards, floors and access roads.

Aerial photos also showed the efforts made by government agencies to serve worshipers on this holy night of Ramadan, as well as the sense of protection and security they experience as a result of the services provided by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

The "SPA" cameras also flew over Makkah, escorted by the Security Aviation of the Presidency of State Security, to capture the ongoing efforts of all relevant sectors to ensure security and services for worshippers during the days of Ramadan.