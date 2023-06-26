SPA, other news agencies coop to enhance publishing scope

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) ::Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday wrapped up its preparations to cover this year's Hajj season in 15 languages through a first-of-its-kind partnership with four global news agencies including Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Through this partnership with news agencies of Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia and Egypt, the media messages of the Kingdom' will be conveyed and new languages will be used in content delivered to people.

The partnership with the Indonesian, Pakistani and Malaysian news agencies as well as the middle East News Agency (MENA) is aimed at expanding scope of publishing through their official websites and their media network and digital platforms.

This partnership will also shed light on efforts made by Kingdom to serve the Two Holy Mosques and develop services at the Holy Sites with regard to residence and transportation.

The partnership will be an addition to the news coverage provided by SPA throughout Hajj season every year.

SPA will provide media services to its international partners through its media centers in Makkah and the Holy Sites.

The Saudi Press Agency also established a joint news editing room to support coverage efforts with full energy and technical preparations.

These efforts would contribute to highlighting spiritual gathering of Hajj and presenting outstanding media work that suits such Islamic pillars.

The partnership with the international news agencies focuses on highlighting the facilitated procedures provided by the Saudi wise leadership using various technologies to pilgrims, starting from their country of departure until their arrival in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom provides the procedures and facilities, amid an integrated work system that allows pilgrims to perform their Hajj rituals with safety and dedication.

In his comments, a senior journalist from APP, Shahid Ali Butt appreciated the initiative and said the partnership adds a new experience to international news agencies with regard to content and message through their cooperation with SPA.

This media gathering of several Islamic news agencies is supported by the technical capabilities and preparations provided by the Saudi Ministry of Media to highlight true image of islam's greatness and tolerance.

SPA has been keen to take such a step which represents a qualitative stage for joint media work, to disseminate media messages through international partners to various peoples of the world and Muslims in new languages.

Through the partnership, the media messages will be conveyed in languages including Bahasa, urdu, Pashto, Sindhi, Baluchi, Malay, Tamil, and Spanish.

These languages will enrich services provided by SPA, which already present media content in Arabic, English, French, Russian, Chinese and Persian.