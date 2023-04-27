"SPA" photo of Saudi woman soldier goes viral on media outlets, International News Agencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Saudi Press Agency "SPA" photo of a Saudi woman soldier embracing a child after his arrival in Jeddah as part of the evacuations from Sudan has gone viral on social media. It was circulated by international news agencies and various media outlets.

The photo represents the meaning of humanity that characterizes the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in solidarity with the Kingdom's brothers and friends from Arab and friendly countries in various circumstances.

"The success of the idea and content of the photo are due to several factors, including the appropriate time and place, in addition to technical and professional factors that contribute to shaping the scene and communicating it to the recipient", said SPA photographer Nizar Maatouk Hassanein commenting about taking this photo.