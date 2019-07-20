UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space Crew To Blast Off For ISS On Moon Landing Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Space crew to blast off for ISS on moon landing anniversary

Baikonur, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :US, Italian and Russian astronauts are set to blast off into space Saturday in a launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA's Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency will travel to the International Space Station at 1628 GMT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The July 20 blast off comes on the same date that NASA's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon in 1969, marking a defining moment in the so-called "space race" with the Soviet Union.

Of the trio launching from the Kazakh steppe, only 53-year-old Skvortsov was alive at the time of the Moon landing.

A veteran of two ISS missions, Skvortsov will be the flight commander for the six-hour journey from Baikonur to the ISS.

Morgan, 43, is flying for the first time.

Parmitano's only previous stint at the ISS lasted 166 days and saw him become the first Italian to carry out a spacewalk.

'Lucky and privileged' Speaking at a pre-launch news conference in Baikonur, Parmitano, 42, said the crew were "lucky and privileged" to have their launch coincide with the Apollo 11 date, and indicated that they were wearing badges honouring the anniversary.

Morgan paid tribute to the Apollo 11 landing as a "victory for all of mankind" but ducked a question on whether Russian cosmonauts would ever reach the Moon -- the Soviet Union only ever sent unmanned missions there.

NASA was "even more capable" of accomplishing great things when it did so "as part of an international cooperation," Morgan said.

Five decades after the 1969 moon landing, Russia and the West are still competing in space, even if the emphasis is on cooperation at the ISS.

NASA no longer operates manned flights to the ISS leaving it wholly dependent on Roscosmos' Soyuz program.

But in recent times private companies like SpaceX and Boeing have bid to end the Russian monopoly on manned launches to the ISS, winning multi-billion contracts with NASA.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has set an ambitious deadline to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024.

The project -- named Artemis -- would be the first attempt to send humans to the lunar surface since the last Apollo landing in 1972.

Some experts doubt if the deadline is realistic, given budgetary constraints and delays in developing the next-generation rockets and equipment needed for the journey.

Skvortsov, Morgan and Parmitano all come from military backgrounds and posed together in uniform in the build up to the launch.

Skvortsov joked that "two colonels will be taking orders from a colonel" when Parmitano becomes commander of the space station mid-way through his mission -- a reference to the military rank the three share.

The International Space Station has been orbiting Earth at about 28,000 kilometres per hour (17,000 miles per hour) since 1998.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Same Kazakhstan SpaceX July All From Share Race Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

9 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

9 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

9 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

9 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.