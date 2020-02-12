Space explorers wanted: NASA seeks next generation of astronauts

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Wanted: The next generation of astronauts to walk on the Moon and journey to Mars.

You'll need a relevant Master's degree, be prepared to live and work 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth on the International Space Station, and be a US citizen.

NASA announced Tuesday it was seeking to boost its astronaut corps, which currently stands at 48 active personnel, as part of plans to dramatically expand its crewed space missions in the coming years.

"We're celebrating our 20th year of continuous presence aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit this year, and we're on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it's an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut. We're asking all eligible Americans if they have what it takes to apply beginning March 2."