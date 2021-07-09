UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Space, The Final Frontier For Billionaire Richard Branson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :As famous for his thrill-seeking lifestyle and publicity stunts as for his vast business empire, Richard Branson has set his sights on the stars as he prepares for liftoff on his first space flight.

Before this weekend's mission on Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, the avowed Star Trek fan attributed his drive and taste for adventure to his mother Eve, who died from Covid in January.

"I've always been a dreamer. My mum taught me to never give up and to reach for the stars," said the London-born 70-year-old.

The Virgin group boss, whose net worth amounts to $5.

7 billion (£4.1 billion, 4.8 billion Euros) according to Forbes magazine, made his initial fortune in the record industry in the 1970s.

He has since launched a string of successful companies in sectors as diverse as railways and mobile phones, as well as Virgin Atlantic airlines.

But there have been plenty of missteps.

His failures include a short-lived attempt at Formula One racing, a stab at the soft drinks market with Virgin Cola, and a wedding company called Virgin Bride, which some said existed only because of the name.

Related Topics

Business Mobile Company Marriage Died Forbes January Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

19 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for â€˜Hum Kahan se sachay ..

44 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

56 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

1 hour ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

1 hour ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.