Spaceship Carrying Branson Reaches Space: Virgin Galactic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Spaceship carrying Branson reaches space: Virgin Galactic

Spaceport America, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Virgin Galactic spacecraft carrying British billionaire Richard Branson, two pilots and three other passengers, has reached space, the company said on Sunday.

The passengers can unbuckle and experience a few minutes of weightlessness, while admiring the curvature of Earth from the ship's 17 windows.

The boundary of space is defined as above 50 miles (80 kilometers) in altitude, according to the United States.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

