SpaceX Capsule With Four ISS Astronauts Splashes Down Off Florida

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

SpaceX capsule with four ISS astronauts splashes down off Florida

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A SpaceX capsule landed off the coast of Florida Monday carrying four astronauts who had spent six months on the International Space Station, a NASA live broadcast showed.

Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield.

A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.

