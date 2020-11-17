SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Monday, the first of what the US hopes will be many routine missions.

"Soft capture" -- the first part of the docking procedure -- was completed at 11:01 pm (0401 GMT Tuesday), with the second part of the procedure set to happen a few minutes later.